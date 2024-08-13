Q2 2024 Paltalk Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
PALT.OQ - Paltalk Inc
Q2 2024 Paltalk Inc Earnings Call
Aug 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Conference Call Participants
* Kara Jenny
* Jason Katz
Presentation
Operator [1]
Greetings, and welcome to the Paltalk Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Kara Jenny, CFO of Paltalk. Ma'am, the floor is yours.
Kara Jenny, [2]
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Paltalk Operating and Financial Results Conference Call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. By now, everyone should have access to the