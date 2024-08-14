Zomedica Corp (ZOM) Q4 2023 Earnings: EPS of -$0.035, Revenue of $7.3M Beats Estimates

Strong Growth Driven by New Product Launches and Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $7.3 million for Q4 2023, reflecting a 19% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated revenue of $6.8 million.
  • Full Year Revenue: $25.2 million for 2023, up 33% from $18.9 million in 2022, driven by strong sales in Therapeutic Devices and Diagnostics segments.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained at 69% for both Q4 and the full year 2023.
  • Net Loss: $34.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, or $0.035 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.0 million, or $0.017 per share, in 2022.
  • Cash Position: $100.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities as of December 31, 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $48.9 million for 2023, up from $35.4 million in 2022, primarily due to higher R&D and marketing expenses.
  • Product Portfolio Expansion: Significant growth with new product launches and acquisitions, including Structured Monitoring Products, Inc. and Qorvo Biotechnologies, LLC.
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2024, Zomedica Corp (ZOM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting record revenue of $7.3 million for the fourth quarter and $25.2 million for the full year 2023, reflecting a 33% annual growth. The company, a veterinary health firm focused on diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, continues to make significant strides in the industry.

Company Overview

Zomedica Corp is dedicated to creating products for companion animals, including dogs, cats, and horses, by addressing the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company's product portfolio includes diagnostics and therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica is focused on the final development and commercialization of its TRUFORMA platform, which detects thyroid disorders in dogs and cats and adrenal disorders in dogs. The company's operations are divided into two reportable segments: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices, with the majority of revenue coming from the therapeutics segment.

Performance and Challenges

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Zomedica reported a 19% increase in revenue to $7.3 million compared to the same period in 2022. This growth was primarily driven by a 16% increase in the Therapeutic Devices segment and a remarkable 144% growth in the Diagnostics segment. The company's consumable revenue grew by 26% to $4.0 million, while capital revenue increased by 12% to $3.3 million.

Despite these achievements, Zomedica faces challenges such as increased operating expenses and a net loss of $34.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company’s research and development expenses rose by 123% to $5.7 million, driven by the expansion of internal capabilities to develop, test, and manufacture new diagnostic products.

1823834946226253824.png

Financial Achievements

For the full year 2023, Zomedica's revenue grew by 33% to $25.2 million, compared to $18.9 million in 2022. This growth was bolstered by a 28% increase in sales of Therapeutic Devices and a 252% increase in sales of Diagnostics, primarily driven by the TRUFORMA product line and new product launches such as the VetGuardian® and TRUVIEWTM platforms. The company's gross margin remained strong at 69% for both the fourth quarter and the full year.

Additionally, Zomedica reported $100.5 million in liquidity as of December 31, 2023, providing a solid financial foundation for future growth and expansion.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2023 Full Year 2023
Revenue $7.3 million $25.2 million
Gross Margin 69% 69%
Net Loss - $34.5 million
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Available-for-Sale Securities - $100.5 million

Analysis and Outlook

Zomedica's strong revenue growth and strategic acquisitions, such as Structured Monitoring Products, Inc. and Qorvo Biotechnologies, LLC, have positioned the company well for continued expansion. The launch of new products like the VetGuardian® Zero-Touch Vital Signs Remote Monitoring system and the TRUVIEWTM digital cystoscopy platform has further strengthened its market presence.

Looking ahead, Zomedica expects full-year 2024 revenue to range between $31 million and $35 million, representing an approximate 40% increase at the high end of the range over 2023 revenue. The company believes that growth will be driven by its existing portfolio, new product launches, and increased adoption and utilization of its products.

For more detailed financial results, please refer to Zomedica's filings on EDGAR and SEDAR or visit the Zomedica website at www.zomedica.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zomedica Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.