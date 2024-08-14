On August 14, 2024, Zomedica Corp (ZOM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting record revenue of $7.3 million for the fourth quarter and $25.2 million for the full year 2023, reflecting a 33% annual growth. The company, a veterinary health firm focused on diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, continues to make significant strides in the industry.

Company Overview

Zomedica Corp is dedicated to creating products for companion animals, including dogs, cats, and horses, by addressing the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company's product portfolio includes diagnostics and therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica is focused on the final development and commercialization of its TRUFORMA platform, which detects thyroid disorders in dogs and cats and adrenal disorders in dogs. The company's operations are divided into two reportable segments: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices, with the majority of revenue coming from the therapeutics segment.

Performance and Challenges

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Zomedica reported a 19% increase in revenue to $7.3 million compared to the same period in 2022. This growth was primarily driven by a 16% increase in the Therapeutic Devices segment and a remarkable 144% growth in the Diagnostics segment. The company's consumable revenue grew by 26% to $4.0 million, while capital revenue increased by 12% to $3.3 million.

Despite these achievements, Zomedica faces challenges such as increased operating expenses and a net loss of $34.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company’s research and development expenses rose by 123% to $5.7 million, driven by the expansion of internal capabilities to develop, test, and manufacture new diagnostic products.

Financial Achievements

For the full year 2023, Zomedica's revenue grew by 33% to $25.2 million, compared to $18.9 million in 2022. This growth was bolstered by a 28% increase in sales of Therapeutic Devices and a 252% increase in sales of Diagnostics, primarily driven by the TRUFORMA product line and new product launches such as the VetGuardian® and TRUVIEWTM platforms. The company's gross margin remained strong at 69% for both the fourth quarter and the full year.

Additionally, Zomedica reported $100.5 million in liquidity as of December 31, 2023, providing a solid financial foundation for future growth and expansion.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2023 Full Year 2023 Revenue $7.3 million $25.2 million Gross Margin 69% 69% Net Loss - $34.5 million Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Available-for-Sale Securities - $100.5 million

Analysis and Outlook

Zomedica's strong revenue growth and strategic acquisitions, such as Structured Monitoring Products, Inc. and Qorvo Biotechnologies, LLC, have positioned the company well for continued expansion. The launch of new products like the VetGuardian® Zero-Touch Vital Signs Remote Monitoring system and the TRUVIEWTM digital cystoscopy platform has further strengthened its market presence.

Looking ahead, Zomedica expects full-year 2024 revenue to range between $31 million and $35 million, representing an approximate 40% increase at the high end of the range over 2023 revenue. The company believes that growth will be driven by its existing portfolio, new product launches, and increased adoption and utilization of its products.

For more detailed financial results, please refer to Zomedica's filings on EDGAR and SEDAR or visit the Zomedica website at www.zomedica.com.

