Executive Vice President Mark Meloy of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ, Financial) sold 5,000 shares of the company on August 12, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 53,605 shares of the company.

First Business Financial Services Inc operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. Its offerings include commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, SBA lending, and treasury management solutions.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at First Business Financial Services Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys and 3 insider sells. Mark Meloy himself has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of First Business Financial Services Inc were trading at $40.05, giving the company a market cap of $337.506 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.86, which is lower than the industry median of 9.915 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for First Business Financial Services Inc, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates, the stock is Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $39.91. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects or valuation.

