Ingrid Burton Sells 7,521 Shares of Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)

On August 13, 2024, Ingrid Burton, Director at Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR, Financial), executed a sale of 7,521 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 67,188 shares of Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a software-driven networking company. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

This insider sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Extreme Networks Inc, where there have been no insider purchases but seven insider sales. The insider transaction history reflects a cautious disposition among insiders towards the company's stock during this period.

Shares of Extreme Networks Inc were priced at $13.53 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1.88 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The recent insider selling activity could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

