On August 12, 2024, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH, Financial) at a price of $96.48 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of approximately $1,495,440. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,221 shares of the company.

Lantheus Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic products. The company's portfolio includes agents and products designed to assist clinicians in diagnosing conditions such as heart disease and cancer.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Lantheus Holdings Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent sale by Director Gerard Ber aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales in the company.

The shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc were trading at $96.48 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.56, which is lower than the industry median of 22.575 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Lantheus Holdings Inc is estimated at $101.95 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95 at the time of the sale.

This sale by Director Gerard Ber might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Lantheus Holdings Inc's current financial positioning in the market.

