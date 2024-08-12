On August 12, 2024, Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole, Chief People Strategy Officer, sold 9,469 shares of Insmed Inc (INSM, Financial) at a price of $72.49 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company.

Insmed Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's portfolio includes treatments for conditions such as non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease and other bacterial infections.

Over the past year, Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole has sold a total of 125,890 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at Insmed Inc, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Insmed Inc were trading at $72.49 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.87 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $28.14, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.58.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Insmed Inc.

