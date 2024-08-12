Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Stevens sold 400 shares of Aon PLC (AON, Financial) on August 12, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 9,351.8358 shares of the company.

Aon PLC, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, has seen various insider transactions over the past year. The insider transaction history shows 3 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the last twelve months.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Aon PLC were priced at $328.95, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $71.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.46, which is above the industry median of 11.25.

The GF Value of Aon PLC is estimated at $367.14, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

Over the past year, Lisa Stevens has sold a total of 13,715 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider activity.

For more detailed information on Aon PLC's financial metrics, such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the company's filings and market performance.

