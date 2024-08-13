On August 13, 2024, Philip Soran, Director at Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR, Financial), executed a sale of 2,583 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 20,133 shares of Piper Sandler Cos.

Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR, Financial) is a financial services firm specializing in investment banking and asset management. The company provides advisory services, underwriting, and trade execution across various financial markets.

Over the past year, Philip Soran has sold a total of 2,583 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Piper Sandler Cos were priced at $254.9 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $4.145 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Piper Sandler Cos stands at 34.36, which is above both the industry median of 18 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is calculated at $136.71, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.86. This suggests that Piper Sandler Cos is significantly overvalued at its current price.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market valuation against its intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.