Tim O'Brien, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of N-able Inc (NABL, Financial), has sold 78,057 shares of the company on August 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 587,370 shares of the company.

N-able Inc (NABL, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, enabling them to support digital transformation and IT service management for small and medium-sized businesses.

Over the past year, Tim O'Brien has sold a total of 78,057 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend at N-able Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 9 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of N-able Inc were trading at $12.93 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 75.29, which is above the industry median of 25.17.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $14.32, indicating that with a trading price of $12.93, N-able Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

