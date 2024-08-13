On August 13, 2024, Director Gary May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS, Financial) at a price of $144.02 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $144,020. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,264 shares of the company.

Leidos Holdings Inc operates in the defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research fields, providing services and solutions in the engineering, scientific, and information technology arenas to agencies of the U.S. Department of Defense, the intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, other U.S. Government civil agencies, state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and customers in select commercial markets.

Over the past year, Gary May has sold a total of 3,745 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Leidos Holdings Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 12 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc were trading at $144.02 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $19.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 46.19, which is above the industry median of 25.17 and also higher than the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $117.24, indicating that at a price of $144.02, Leidos Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

