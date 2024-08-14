CoreCivic Inc (CXW) CEO Damon Hininger Sells 31,996 Shares

On August 14, 2024, Damon Hininger, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial), executed a sale of 31,996 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post-transaction, the insider owns 788,266 shares of the company.

CoreCivic Inc is a diversified government solutions company providing corrections and detention management, community reentry services, and government real estate solutions. The company operates facilities that include a range of services for government partners that are designed to offer safe and cost-effective solutions to government challenges.

Over the past year, Damon Hininger has sold a total of 82,521 shares of CoreCivic Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of CoreCivic Inc were trading at $12.5 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $1.421 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.48, which is above both the industry median of 17.035 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $11.96, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

