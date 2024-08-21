John Jenkins, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL, Financial), sold 6,149 shares of the company on August 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,623 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $145.56, valuing the transaction at approximately $894,517.84.

TE Connectivity Ltd, a global technology and manufacturing leader, specializes in connectivity and sensor solutions that are essential in today's increasingly connected world. The company operates in various sectors including automotive, industrial equipment, data communication systems, aerospace, defense, medical, oil and gas, consumer electronics and energy.

Over the past year, John Jenkins has sold a total of 6,149 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd were trading at $145.56 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $44.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 13.05 is lower than both the industry median of 21.605 and the company's historical median, indicating a potentially undervalued stock in comparison to its peers.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $139.05, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

