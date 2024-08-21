Shubham Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer of Varex Imaging Corp (VREX, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company on August 12, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 56,063 shares of Varex Imaging Corp.

Varex Imaging Corp specializes in the design and manufacture of X-ray imaging components. The company's products are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications.

Over the past year, Shubham Maheshwari has purchased a total of 19,007 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase aligns with a broader pattern of insider activity at the company, which includes 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the latest purchase, shares of Varex Imaging Corp were trading at $10.82, resulting in a market cap of approximately $473.983 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.34, below both the industry median of 27.63 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Varex Imaging Corp is estimated at $20.47 per share, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors regarding the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

