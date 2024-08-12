On August 12, 2024, Gordon Lee, the Chief Accounting Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 101,684 shares of DoorDash Inc.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform empowers local businesses by providing delivery and pickup services, thereby enhancing convenience for customers.

Over the past year, Gordon Lee has sold a total of 12,952 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within DoorDash Inc, where there have been 101 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $123.53 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $52.24 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for DoorDash Inc is $108.75, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential future stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.