Insights into Fisher's Latest 13F Filings and Investment Adjustments

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), the esteemed CEO and CIO of Fisher Investments, has once again made significant moves in the stock market as per his latest 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024. With a legacy of insightful market predictions and a unique investment philosophy, Fisher continues to navigate the complexities of the market through strategic stock selections and adjustments. His approach, deeply rooted in the teachings of his father, legendary investor Philip A. Fisher, focuses on uncovering and interpreting market information that is not widely recognized by other market participants.

Summary of New Buys

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of 103 new stocks. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO, Financial), with 3,166,868 shares, making up 0.03% of the portfolio and valued at $65.71 million.

Chord Energy Corp (CHRD, Financial), comprising 85,640 shares, which represent about 0.01% of the portfolio, with a total value of $14.36 million.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR, Financial), with 71,929 shares, accounting for 0.01% of the portfolio and a total value of $16.08 million.

Key Position Increases

Significant increases were made in several existing positions, including:

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ, Financial), with an additional 41,918,630 shares, bringing the total to 41,929,572 shares. This adjustment represents a staggering 383,098.43% increase in share count, impacting the current portfolio by 0.65%, with a total value of $1.49 billion.

iShares MBS ETF (MBB, Financial), with an additional 16,322,610 shares, bringing the total to 16,861,335 shares. This adjustment represents a 3,029.86% increase in share count, with a total value of $1.55 billion.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the second quarter of 2024, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) exited 84 positions, including:

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE, Financial), where all 435,451 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.01%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial), with all 77,366 shares liquidated, also causing a -0.01% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also prominent in Fisher's strategy, with significant cuts in:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS, Financial), reduced by 44,076,885 shares, resulting in a -91.6% decrease in shares and a -0.6% impact on the portfolio. The ETF traded at an average price of $28.78 during the quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), reduced by 5,716,366 shares, marking a -19.8% reduction and a -0.48% impact on the portfolio. AMD traded at an average price of $160.87 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 985 stocks. The top holdings were 5.3% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 5.27% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), 5.02% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), 3.85% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), and 3.68% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated across 10 industries, covering Technology, Financial Services, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Communication Services, Energy, Consumer Defensive, Basic Materials, and Real Estate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.