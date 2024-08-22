Insight into the Latest 13F Filing for Q2 2024

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio), renowned for his strategic investment approaches through Trian Fund Management, has made notable changes in his portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. As the CEO and a Founding Partner of Trian since November 2005, Peltz is known for his focus on undervalued and underperforming companies across Consumer, Industrial, and Financial Services sectors. His investment philosophy emphasizes long-term value creation through operational improvements and strategic initiatives, often engaging collaboratively with company management to enhance shareholder returns.

Summary of New Buys

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 4 stocks to his portfolio this quarter. Noteworthy new additions include:

Solventum Corp (SOLV, Financial), with 5,360,579 shares, making up 6.91% of the portfolio and valued at $283.47 million.

U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial), comprising 909,300 shares or approximately 1.33% of the portfolio, valued at $54.58 million.

U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL, Financial), with 389,700 shares, accounting for 0.59% of the portfolio and valued at $24.06 million.

Key Position Increases

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) also increased his stake in:

The Wendy's Co (WEN, Financial), by an additional 40,718 shares, bringing the total to 31,507,868 shares. This adjustment represents a 0.13% increase in share count and a 0.02% impact on the current portfolio, totaling $534.37 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

This quarter, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited positions in:

Sysco Corp (SYY, Financial), selling all 1,223,500 shares, which had a -1.24% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in several holdings, including:

The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial), reduced by 29,692,273 shares, resulting in a -91.82% decrease in shares and a -45.29% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $107.65 during the quarter and has returned -17.67% over the past three months and -3.93% year-to-date.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG, Financial), reduced by 539,824 shares, resulting in a -21.65% reduction in shares and a -1.47% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $209.74 during the quarter and has returned -6.34% over the past three months and 6.53% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 12 stocks. The top holdings were 26.2% in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG, Financial), 15.63% in GE Aerospace (GE, Financial), 13.03% in The Wendy's Co (WEN, Financial), 9.93% in Invesco Ltd (IVZ, Financial), and 9.23% in Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 5 of all the 11 industries: Financial Services, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, and Communication Services.

