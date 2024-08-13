On August 13, 2024, Barbara Whye, Director at BlackLine Inc (BL, Financial), executed a sale of 5,378 shares of the company at a price of $52.01 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,777 shares of BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine Inc (BL, Financial) specializes in financial automation software solutions that streamline and automate financial close operations. The company's offerings include financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, serving clients worldwide to enhance their accounting processes and efficiency.

Over the past year, Barbara Whye has sold a total of 5,378 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for BlackLine Inc shows a pattern with 3 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, BlackLine Inc (BL, Financial) shares were trading at $52.01, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 57.77, which is above the industry median of 25.17.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $65.48, indicating that with a current price of $52.01, BlackLine Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at BlackLine Inc.

