On August 12, 2024, Michael Combs, CEO & President of CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial), executed a sale of 2,473 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $300.99 per share, resulting in a total amount of $744,299.27. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,823 shares of CorVel Corp.

CorVel Corp is a provider of healthcare management services and solutions for workers' compensation, auto and disability insurance markets. The company offers services such as claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services.

Over the past year, Michael Combs has sold a total of 4,573 shares of CorVel Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of CorVel Corp were trading at $300.99 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 68.24, significantly above both the industry median of 11.25 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $238.81, indicating that CorVel Corp is currently modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current market position and future prospects in light of recent insider activities and comprehensive valuation metrics.

