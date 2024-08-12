On August 12, 2024, Vikas Bhalla, President & Head of Insurance at ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial), executed a sale of 11,190 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 100,866 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc.

ExlService Holdings Inc, a leading operations management and analytics company, blends deep industry expertise with advanced technology and analytics to deliver complex, critical services for its clients. The company operates in various sectors, providing tailored solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness in operations.

Over the past year, Vikas Bhalla has sold a total of 75,935 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ExlService Holdings Inc were trading at $34.25 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.33, which is above the industry median of 25.17.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $40.39, indicating that it is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year, coupled with the company's current valuation metrics, could provide insights into the stock's potential movements and overall market sentiment.

