Chief Legal Officer David Hyman sold 10,794 shares of Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) on August 13, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company.

Netflix Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company, offering TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices.

Over the past year, David Hyman has sold a total of 99,435 shares of Netflix Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen over the past year, where there have been 45 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Netflix Inc were priced at $650 on the day of the sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $283.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 41.36, which is above the industry median of 17.25.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $499.67, indicating that at a price of $650, Netflix Inc is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

