On August 14, 2024, Christopher Coleman, Director at Papa John's International Inc (PZZA, Financial), purchased 2,250 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 35,069 shares of Papa John's International Inc.

Papa John's International Inc operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and international markets, known for its use of high-quality ingredients in its menu offerings.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $44.75, valuing the purchase at $100,687.50. This acquisition has contributed to a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, compared to 1 insider sell during the same period.

Currently, Papa John's International Inc has a market cap of approximately $1.464 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.48, which is below both the industry median of 22.17 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $85.51, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors regarding the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

