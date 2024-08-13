On August 13, 2024, Patrick Buehler, Chief Product Officer of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial), executed a sale of 8,619 shares of the company at a price of $222 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of First Solar Inc.

First Solar Inc specializes in the manufacture of solar panels and the provision of utility-scale PV power plants. The company is a leader in the global solar energy industry with a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions.

Over the past year, Patrick Buehler has sold a total of 8,619 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys at First Solar Inc.

The shares of First Solar Inc were trading at $222 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $24.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.14, which is lower than the industry median of 28.91.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of First Solar Inc is estimated at $200.32 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.