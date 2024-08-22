Mark Hahn, the Chief Financial Officer of Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA, Financial), executed a significant transaction on August 13, 2024, where the insider sold 400,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,939,688 shares of Verona Pharma PLC.

Verona Pharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company's lead product includes treatments that target chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis among others.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Verona Pharma PLC shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 5 insider sells. The recent sale by Mark Hahn aligns with this ongoing trend of more insider sales than purchases within the company.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Verona Pharma PLC were trading at $3.2, establishing the company's market cap at approximately $2.214 billion. This valuation reflects the market's current assessment of the company, taking into account its recent performance and growth prospects.

For further insights into the company's valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can refer to the GF Value of the stock.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand the recent insider activities and their implications on their investment decisions in Verona Pharma PLC.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.