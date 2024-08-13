On August 13, 2024, G Sievert, President and Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $194.82 per share. Post-transaction, the insider owns 398,124 shares of the company.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 256,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 79 insider sells and no insider buys at T-Mobile US Inc.

The shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $194.82 on the day of the transaction, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $229.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.62, which is above the industry median of 15.35.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of T-Mobile US Inc is estimated at $149.23 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and more comprehensive financial analysis when making investment decisions.

