On August 14, 2024, David Wolf, Director at Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR, Financial), executed a sale of 2,327 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,144 shares of Gulfport Energy Corp.

Gulfport Energy Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily operates in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Over the past year, David Wolf has sold a total of 2,327 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells within the company.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp were priced at $140.21 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $2.57 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 3.60, which is below the industry median of 10.82.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $103.45, indicating that with a current price of $140.21, Gulfport Energy Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation discrepancies highlighted by the GF Value, especially considering the stock's current market performance and valuation metrics.

