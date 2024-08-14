Q1 2025 RHI Magnesita India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



Aryan Sharma - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you, Shuruth. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, we welcome you all to Q1 FY25 earnings conference call of RHI Magnesita India Limited. We have with us today, Mr. Parmod Sagar, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Azim Syed, CFO and Chief Investor Relations Officer