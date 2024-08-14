On August 14, 2024, Director J Singleton executed a significant sale of 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX, Financial). The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company.

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead clinical program, VK5211, is in development for patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery.

The shares were sold at a price of $57.53, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,196,058. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly. Viking Therapeutics Inc currently holds a market cap of approximately $6.45 billion.

Over the past year, J Singleton has sold a total of 20,786 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed within the company, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are important indicators for potential investors to consider.

This insider sell event could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

