Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 29.3% and profit after tax rose by 36.5%, indicating strong financial performance.

Nine new contract wins in North America, all cloud-based, showcasing successful market penetration.

Continued investment in AI and other ologies, positioning the company for future growth.

Record year in terms of new sales and successful implementations, setting a strong base for FY25.

High client retention rate with 100% renewal, demonstrating customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Negative Points

Ongoing radiologist shortage and burnout issues, which could impact service delivery.

High dependency on the US market, which may pose risks if market conditions change.

Some delays in contract implementations, such as the Baylor Scott & White contract.

Increased operational costs, including a 26% rise in employee benefits, which could impact margins.

Challenges in penetrating the private radiology market due to price sensitivity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the obstacles to securing sales in new hospital departments outside radiology and AI algorithm sales?

A: (Sam Hupert, CEO) For cardiology, it's about product function and feature, similar to Visage 10 years ago. AI is an emerging market, so we're ensuring clinical validation before release. Both areas are developing, and we are building a footprint to sell these options back to existing clients.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Lurie Children's Hospital contract?

A: (Sam Hupert, CEO) Lurie Children's is a premium specialist children's hospital in Chicago. It was a strategic deal due to its association with Northwestern. This contract highlights our ability to address specialized areas like pediatrics, which is important for our market breadth.

Q: Is there an increasing focus on children's hospitals?

A: (Sam Hupert, CEO) Children's hospitals are a subspecialized area. Success in one leads to attention from others. While not a primary focus, it's a significant slice of the market we can address. Pediatric hospitals are boutique but crucial for increasing clinician capability in pediatric healthcare.

Q: How do you think about the scope of price increases for existing and new clients?

A: (Sam Hupert, CEO) We see price accretion in our quotes and contracts due to consistent tech upgrades and new features, including AI. While there's no single feature driving this, it's the combination of multiple new features that justifies the price increases.

Q: Can you talk about the pipeline and potential contracts with top US hospitals?

A: (Sam Hupert, CEO) We have opportunities across all market segments, from boutique to large contracts. Baylor Scott & White is not an outlier; there are other large opportunities. Some hospitals have mandates limiting technology levels, but we see a mix of opportunities.

Q: Any updates on the veterans and defense government contracts and existing clients' conversion to the cloud?

A: (Clayton Hatch, CFO) The VA and Department of Defense RFI is progressing slowly. We expect more clarity after their fiscal year ends in October. We are FedRAMP approved, which positions us well for government contracts.

Q: What are the exam volume growth numbers for this financial year, and what is the outlook?

A: (Clayton Hatch, CFO) Industry standard growth is 2-3%, but our clients see 7-8% growth due to our product capabilities, new hospital sites, and acquisitions. Exam revenue increased by 30% this year, and we expect further growth with new implementations like Baylor Scott & White.

Q: How do you see the competitive landscape, especially regarding cloud-native products?

A: (Sam Hupert, CEO) Many competitors claim cloud capabilities, but few offer true cloud-native solutions. We see a significant advantage in our full cloud deployment, which enhances security and scalability. Competitors often require on-premise hardware, which undermines the benefits of cloud.

Q: How is the adoption of the new Apple Vision Pro technology?

A: (Sam Hupert, CEO) Adoption is promising, with positive feedback from clients. The main limitation has been the availability of Vision Pro devices. We expect this technology to become material for end-users as they find effective use cases.

Q: What is the impact of the chip shortage, particularly NVIDIA chips, on your operations?

A: (Sam Hupert, CEO) We haven't experienced any constraints due to the chip shortage. Our cloud vendors have not indicated any issues that would impact our delivery.

