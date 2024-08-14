Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (BOM:508869) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Key financial metrics show robust performance, but challenges in digital platform profitability persist.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Healthcare Services Revenue: INR2,637 crores, 15% year-on-year growth.
  • Insurance Patients Revenue: 17% year-on-year increase.
  • IP Volumes: 11% year-on-year growth.
  • Occupancy Rate: 68%, an increase of 100 basis points year-on-year.
  • ARPOB: INR59,073, a little over 2% year-on-year increase.
  • Consolidated Revenue: INR586 crores, 15% year-on-year growth.
  • Apollo HealthCo Revenue: INR2,082 crores, 15% year-on-year growth.
  • Pharmacy Business Revenue: 16% year-on-year growth.
  • New Stores Opened: 44 new stores this quarter.
  • Private Label and Generic Business: 16.1% of total pharmacy revenues.
  • Digital Platform GMV: INR695 crores, 9% year-on-year growth.
  • Apollo Health & Lifestyle Revenue: INR366 crores, 15% year-on-year growth.
  • Consolidated EBITDA: INR675 crores, 33% year-on-year growth.
  • Healthcare Services EBITDA: INR622 crores, 15% year-on-year growth.
  • Healthcare Services Margin: 73.6%.
  • Offline Pharmacy Distribution EBITDA: INR139 crores, 11% year-on-year growth.
  • Digital Platform Cash Losses: INR937 crores, reduced from INR152 crores year-on-year.
  • Apollo HealthCo EBITDA: INR23 crores.
  • AHLL EBITDA: INR31 crores, 33% year-on-year growth.
  • AHLL Margin: 8.4%, improved from 7.3% year-on-year.
  • Consolidated PAT: INR305 crores, 83% year-on-year growth.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (BOM:508869, Financial) reported a strong 15% year-on-year revenue growth in its Healthcare Services business, reaching INR2,637 crores.
  • The company saw a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue from insurance patients, indicating a growing consumer preference for high-quality providers.
  • Occupancy across the group rose to 68%, an increase of 100 basis points year-on-year.
  • Apollo HealthCo's revenues grew by 15% year-on-year to INR2,082 crores, with 44 new stores opened this quarter.
  • Consolidated EBITDA increased by 33% year-on-year to INR675 crores, with Healthcare Services EBITDA at INR622 crores, showing a 15% growth.

Negative Points

  • The election season resulted in lower store expansion due to delays in approvals, impacting growth momentum.
  • The digital platform, Apollo 24/7, saw a slower GMV growth of 9% year-on-year, indicating challenges in scaling up.
  • Higher medical admissions this quarter led to a lower ARPOB increase of only 2%, affecting overall profitability.
  • The company faced increased IT and cybersecurity costs, impacting EBITDA margins by 0.25% to 0.3%.
  • There was a significant reduction in digital platform cash losses, but it still stood at INR937 crores, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: We've seen a nice pickup in inpatient volumes and insurance coverage. Are these linked, or is the volume growth due to efforts in specific regions like Hyderabad and Karnataka?
A: The insurance growth is happening across both Tier 1 and Tier 2 locations. Our deliberate effort to penetrate into corporates has led to better occupancies and sustainable benefits, even if it results in a slightly lower ARPOB.

Q: On the hospital business, you mentioned a 100 basis points margin expansion over the next three or four quarters. Will this depend on improving occupancy?
A: There are three levers for margin expansion: payer mix, international focus for better ARPOB, and case mix improvement. We expect an ARPOB increase of 7% for this year, driven by these factors and a 4% tariff revision.

Q: On Apollo 24/7, GMV growth seems slow. How will you balance GMV growth with the target of achieving breakeven?
A: We have shifted to a stronger omni approach, reducing marketing spend and focusing on loyalty programs. We expect GMV growth to pick up in the next two quarters, with a significant step-up by Q4 FY25.

Q: The volume growth in the hospital business is good, but it hasn't translated into higher profitability. Why?
A: Higher occupancy and medical admissions this quarter resulted in only a 2% ARPOB increase. Moving forward, we expect the benefit of operating leverage to play out, with a focus on increasing surgical volumes and elective procedures.

Q: What is the current customer acquisition cost for Apollo 24/7 compared to a year ago?
A: We have reduced marketing expenses from INR150-180 crores to around INR80 crores. The cost per acquisition is now between $250 and $400, significantly lower than before, thanks to our omni approach and loyalty programs.

Q: What was the contribution from international patients during the quarter, and what impact do you expect from changes in Bangladesh?
A: Bangladesh accounts for about 20% of our international revenue, which is 2% of our total revenue. We have seen some drop in volume due to political issues but are hopeful for a quick recovery. We are also exploring other international markets.

Q: Can you explain the strong pickup in OP volumes in Karnataka and Hyderabad?
A: The increase in outpatient volumes is due to our corporate outreach efforts, including on-site health checkups. This has resulted in new registrations and feeds into our inpatient volume growth.

Q: What are your expectations for IP volume growth this year?
A: We expect good volume growth for this year, driven by our focus on primary care outreach and corporate partnerships. While we can't provide specific guidance, we are optimistic about sustaining this growth.

Q: With new units coming on board, how will this affect EBITDA margins next year?
A: Existing units should see a 100 basis points margin improvement this year. The new units may reduce margins by 100 to 150 basis points, but we expect overall profitability to remain strong.

Q: What is the current discount rate for your online pharmacy, and how does it compare to the industry?
A: Our online pharmacy offers discounts between 13% and 13.5%, which is 150 to 200 basis points lower than industry standards. We have always maintained lower discounts to focus on sustainable growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.