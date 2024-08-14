Samsonite International SA (SMSEY) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Margins and Cash Flow Amid Softer Consumer Sentiment

Samsonite International SA (SMSEY) reports robust financial performance with record gross margins and significant free cash flow growth.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.769 billion, growth of 2.8% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 60.2%, up 140 basis points from last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $333 million, with a margin of 18.9%.
  • Net Income: $174 million, up $3.1 million from last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $82 million, up from $18 million last year.
  • Advertising Spend: $117 million, 6.6% of net sales.
  • Net Debt: Just over $1 billion, down from $1.337 billion last year.
  • Net Leverage: 1.39 times, the lowest since the acquisition of Tumi.
  • Same-Store Sales: Tumi up 0.3%, Samsonite up 6.6%, American Tourister down 9% in India.
  • Store Locations: Added 31 net new stores, 19 Samsonite and 12 Tumi.
  • DTC Sales: 38.1% of revenue, with 10% e-commerce growth.
  • Regional Performance: Asia up 2%, North America flat, Europe up 4.6%, Latin America up 20.3%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Samsonite International SA (SMSEY, Financial) achieved net sales growth of 2.8% in the first half of 2024, reaching $1.769 billion.
  • The company maintained a record gross margin of 60.2%, up 140 basis points from the previous year.
  • First-half adjusted EBITDA was $333 million, with a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.9%.
  • Free cash flow increased significantly from $18 million to $82 million year-over-year.
  • The company is pursuing a dual listing in the United States to enhance value creation and improve liquidity.

Negative Points

  • Consumer sentiment softened in the second quarter, contributing to a slower sales trend.
  • The Tumi brand experienced only 0.3% growth, indicating pressure in the premium and luxury segments.
  • Sales in India were down 10.6% year-over-year due to increased competitive discounting.
  • North America saw moderating consumer traffic, impacting overall sales growth.
  • The company faces ongoing exchange rate pressures affecting reported topline numbers and profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the trends in gross margins given the increased promotional activity and weaker macroenvironment?
A: Kyle Gendreau, CEO: We are not heavily discounting. We are managing promotions tactically to maintain profitability. Our scale allows us to refresh products and hit competitive price points without sacrificing margins. The mix of higher-margin DTC channels and brands like Tumi will continue to support gross margins.

Q: How is Samsonite addressing the challenges in China and India?
A: Reza Taleghani, CFO: In China, we are focusing on expanding mid-tier brands like American Tourister and optimizing the price positioning of Samsonite. We are also taking advantage of real estate opportunities for Tumi. In India, we are maintaining brand positioning and managing margins carefully despite competitive discounting.

Q: What are your growth expectations for 2025?
A: Kyle Gendreau, CEO: We are hopeful for mid to upper single-digit growth next year, driven by resilient travel demand and recovery in Asian travel. However, we are cautious due to current consumer sentiment and will reassess in the coming months.

Q: Is there any change in the full-year guidance for 2024?
A: Kyle Gendreau, CEO: We expect full-year growth to be in the low single digits, around 1-2%, despite softer consumer sentiment. We are managing promotions and product positioning to maintain profitability.

Q: How are you managing the competitive landscape and discounting?
A: Kyle Gendreau, CEO: We are tactically managing promotions and developing products to hit competitive price points while maintaining margins. Our scale allows us to respond quickly to market changes.

Q: What is the breakdown of DTC growth between new store openings and same-store sales?
A: Kyle Gendreau, CEO: Our DTC growth is driven by a mix of new store openings and strong e-commerce performance. Same-store sales were down 1.4%, but new stores and e-commerce are performing well.

Q: Are there any channel inventory issues in the wholesale business?
A: Reza Taleghani, CFO: Overall, the wholesale channel remains healthy. We are managing inventory levels carefully and ensuring we can fulfill demand for the holiday season.

Q: What are your plans for the balance sheet and dividend payout?
A: Reza Taleghani, CFO: We are focused on returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks while maintaining a strong balance sheet. We will continue to assess the appropriate levels of leverage and cash distribution.

Q: How sustainable is the current EBITDA margin in a softer environment?
A: Reza Taleghani, CFO: We expect to maintain around 19% EBITDA margin for the full year, driven by strong gross margins and disciplined cost management. We are also investing in advertising and new stores to support future growth.

Q: What are your plans for advertising and store openings in the current environment?
A: Kyle Gendreau, CEO: We are managing advertising spend carefully, aiming for around 7% of net sales. We are also continuing with disciplined store openings, particularly for Tumi, to take advantage of real estate opportunities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.