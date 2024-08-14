SPAR Group Inc (SGRP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong U.S. Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Exits

SPAR Group Inc (SGRP) reports robust performance in the Americas while navigating international market exits and cost management.

Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

  • SPAR Group Inc (SGRP, Financial) reported consolidated revenue of $57 million for the second quarter, with strong performance in the Americas segment.
  • The United States revenue increased by 37% over the previous year, driven by a significant recovery in the remodel business.
  • The company secured new clients and expanded key client relationships, including a new four-year $25 million-plus agreement with a leading brand.
  • Consolidated gross margin improved by 100 basis points over the first quarter, reflecting strong growth in remodel and transformation work.
  • SG&A expenses decreased by $1.1 million compared to the previous year, indicating effective cost management.

Negative Points

  • The company exited several global joint ventures, including South Africa, China, Australia, and National Merchandising Services, which impacted revenue comparisons.
  • Gross profit for the second quarter was $11 million, down from $13.1 million in the prior year, due to a shift towards the remodeling business with higher labor and travel costs.
  • SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 60 basis points, partly due to nonrecurring strategic alternative costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $1.9 million, down from $2.6 million in the prior year.
  • Net revenues for the first half of 2024 decreased to $126 million from $130 million in the prior year, primarily due to strategic exits from several international markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue growth in the United States and Canada?
A: Michael Matacunas, CEO: The United States revenue was up 37% over last year, driven by a significant recovery in our remodel business, which grew by 88%. We also added new clients and expanded key client relationships. In Canada, revenue increased by 14%, primarily due to the continuation of store remodels.

Q: What impact did the exit from international joint ventures have on the financial results?
A: Antonio Pato, CFO: The strategic exits from South Africa, China, Australia, and NMS joint ventures resulted in zero revenues from these entities in the current quarter. However, this allowed us to focus on our core Americas segment, which generated $54 million, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the prior year.

Q: How did the gross margin and SG&A expenses perform in the second quarter?
A: Antonio Pato, CFO: The consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 19.2%, a 100-basis-point improvement over the first quarter. SG&A expenses were $9.5 million, down $1.1 million from last year but up 60 basis points as a percent of revenue due to costs associated with exiting international joint ventures and supporting strategic initiatives.

Q: What were the key drivers behind the increase in EBITDA and net income?
A: Antonio Pato, CFO: Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was $6.4 million, up approximately $4 million from last year, primarily due to a $4.9 million net gain on the sale of the Brazil joint venture. Net income attributable to SPAR for the quarter was $3.6 million or $0.15 per share, significantly higher than the prior year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic initiatives and their expected impact?
A: Michael Matacunas, CEO: We are focused on simplifying our business and strengthening our core in the US and Canada. This includes exiting non-core international markets and investing in our core capabilities. We believe this will create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.

Q: What is the rationale behind the go-private transaction with Highwire Capital?
A: Michael Matacunas, CEO: The go-private transaction is part of our strategic initiative to focus on long-term growth and operational efficiency. This move will allow us to streamline our operations and better align with our strategic goals.

Q: How is SPAR Group addressing the challenges in the retail labor market?
A: Michael Matacunas, CEO: SPAR offers a unique combination of scale and flexibility, which is crucial in today's tight labor market. We provide third-party labor solutions that help retailers manage their operations more efficiently, meeting the growing demand for flexible labor solutions.

Q: What are the future growth prospects for SPAR Group?
A: Michael Matacunas, CEO: We see significant growth potential in our core markets, particularly in the US and Canada. Our ability to recruit, strong cash position, and market reaction to our strategy are all positive indicators for future growth.

Q: Can you discuss the financial position and liquidity of the company?
A: Antonio Pato, CFO: As of June 30, 2024, our balance sheet remains strong with total worldwide liquidity of $33.5 million, including $21.7 million in cash and $11.8 million of unused availability. Our net working capital stood at $24.8 million, and the accounts receivable balance was $38 million.

Q: What makes SPAR Group different from its competitors?
A: Michael Matacunas, CEO: SPAR's unique combination of scale and flexibility sets us apart. We focus on enabling retailers to optimize the consumer experience in ways that best suit their needs. Additionally, our team of talented, passionate, and dedicated people is a key differentiator.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

