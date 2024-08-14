Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments

Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) reports robust financial performance with significant year-over-year growth and strategic advancements.

Summary
  • Revenue: $165 million for Q4, $655 million for the fiscal year, 18% and 19% year-over-year growth respectively.
  • Recurring Revenue: 17% year-over-year growth.
  • Net Revenue Retention: 98% for the fiscal year.
  • Customer Base: Approximately 30,500 customers, nearly 2.7 million employees on the platform.
  • Effective PEPM: Increased 8% year-over-year to nearly $19.
  • Interest Income: $14 million on average client funds of approximately $1.2 billion.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit Margin: 79% for both the quarter and the year.
  • Sales and Marketing Expense: $51 million for Q4, $198 million for the fiscal year, 31% and 30.2% of revenue respectively.
  • R&D Investment: $25 million for Q4, 15% of revenue for both the quarter and the year.
  • G&A Expense: $20 million for Q4, 12.1% of revenue.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $25 million for Q4, $112 million for the fiscal year, 15.2% and 17.1% margins respectively.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $37 million for Q4, $40 million for the fiscal year, 23% and 6% margins respectively.
  • Cash and No Debt: $118 million in cash at year-end.
  • Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Less than 10% of revenue, less than 1% share dilution.
  • Fiscal '25 Revenue Guidance: $722 million to $729 million, 11% growth at the top end.
  • Fiscal '25 Adjusted Operating Income Guidance: $123 million to $126 million.
Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR, Financial) reported a strong revenue growth of 18% for the fourth quarter and 19% for the fiscal year.
  • The company increased the average number of employees on its platform by 9% and the amount earned per employee per month (PEPM) by 6%.
  • Significant expansion in adjusted operating income and free cash flow margins was achieved while strategically investing in the platform and customer experience.
  • The sales team grew by 9% to 600 professionals, increasing sales coverage in the 50 largest US cities from 52% to 55%.
  • Revenue from the talent suite increased nearly 40% for the fiscal year, validating the company's value proposition of empowering leaders to optimize and retain top talent.

Negative Points

  • The US labor market growth has moderated, contributing less to revenue growth compared to historical highs.
  • Gross profit margin decreased by 40 basis points for the quarter due to macro headwinds.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were high, although they showed improvement year over year.
  • The company faces ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, including potential labor market headwinds and a declining rate environment.
  • Embedded HCM revenue, while growing, remains a small portion of the overall portfolio and will take time to materially impact revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Raul, ending the year looking for a strong finish in bookings, how did the enterprise segment perform, and what was the bookings like versus your expectations? Are you assuming slower close rates?
A: The bookings for the quarter were consistent, and we are well positioned to deliver our FY25 guidance. We feel good about the trajectory of the organization. (Raul Villar, CEO)

Q: Adam, can you unpack the free cash flow progression and the 20% target? What are the notable factors in G&A or sales and marketing leverage to get there?
A: No explicit time frame other than medium to long term. We expect continued expansion and faster free cash flow conversion. The majority of the difference will come from cost of acquisition, leveraging investment, and driving efficiency. (Adam Ante, CFO)

Q: Raul and Adam, do you aim for being a Rule of 40 company when delivering 20% plus free cash flow margin? How do you think about the long-term normalized profile of revenue growth?
A: We feel good about the opportunity. The market is huge, and our product is well positioned. We see some macro sluggishness, but nothing structurally in the way of achieving our targets. (Adam Ante, CFO)

Q: How are you feeling about your ability to train and enable the salespeople? How is the churn and sales growth trending, and how much do you expect to grow sales count capacity in fiscal year '25?
A: In Q4, retention improved, and the territory redesign was well received. We have plenty of capacity to achieve our FY25 targets and will balance sales hiring as the macro improves. (Raul Villar, CEO)

Q: What are you seeing in terms of customer cross-selling your new products? How should we think about the effective PEPM growth this year?
A: We saw slight acceleration in Q4, driven by cross-sell opportunities. We expect less PEPM growth as we add more in the enterprise space and embedded partners, but near-term balance in PEPM expansion is possible. (Adam Ante, CFO)

Q: How is the progress of the embedded HCM strategy? What traction are you seeing among your partner base and their customers?
A: The traction has been strong. We tripled the number of partners this year and continue to see growth in the pipeline. We expect to double embedded revenue in fiscal '25, with significant long-term potential. (Adam Ante, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss how gross revenue retention changed during the year? Were there any underlying changes based on employer size segment or controllable versus uncontrollable churn?
A: Retention has been fairly consistent, with slight pressure on the smaller end of the market. The labor market growth impacted it more than anything, but overall, it remains stable. (Adam Ante, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more insight into the recent signings and pipeline for the embedded opportunity? Are they similar to existing customers, and what are the demographics?
A: The pipeline includes a mix of payroll service bureau style partners and vertical-specific software like ERPs and POS-type fintech companies. We continue to see success and growth in this area. (Adam Ante, CFO)

Q: Can you talk about the size of the internal sales force focused on cross-selling into the existing base? How big could that become?
A: About 10% of our organization is focused on cross-selling, and this has been growing year over year. We will continue to press in this area due to the significant white space opportunity. (Raul Villar, CEO)

Q: Are you actively using any AI technologies to improve sales efficiency today? Is it working?
A: We use AI on the front end for marketing to create optimal demand and point the best prospects to our sales reps. We are in the early innings but seeing positive results. (Raul Villar, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

