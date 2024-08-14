Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL, Financial) reported a strong liquidity position with almost $500 million in cash and total liquidity of over $800 million.

The company successfully completed substantial upgrades to its plate mill, enhancing product quality and ramping up production.

The Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) project is on schedule and on budget, with commissioning activities expected to begin by the end of the year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) has a strong balance sheet, bolstered by a USD350 million notes offering in April.

The company is focused on safety, achieving significant improvements in lost time injury performance and maintaining high safety standards.

Negative Points

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) experienced a decline in revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow generation due to lower shipment volumes and softer realized steel prices.

The steel market conditions remain challenging, with lower volumes and realized prices impacting overall results.

The company faces near-term pricing weakness and market headwinds, which are expected to affect earnings performance.

There is a risk of budget overruns in the EAF project due to time and material contracts, although the company is managing this closely.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) is operating in a soft market, which may impact the ramp-up of plate production and overall demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: We're getting closer to the EAF coming online. Can you help us understand the duplicate costs during the hybrid phase and the unit economics once we're a full EAF operator?

A: (Rajat Marwah, CFO) During the transition, the major cost change will be labor and the difference between purchasing scrap or producing internally. Next year, as we ramp up, our cost per ton will come down due to increased volume. Once we fully transition to EAF, we expect substantial savings on fixed costs and a cost structure of scrap plus $200 to $220 per ton.

Q: How will the reduction in headcount be achieved, and will there be sizable transition costs?

A: (Michael Garcia, CEO) The most impactful changes will occur when we stop operating our blast furnace and coke ovens. The headcount reduction is well laid out in the collective bargaining agreement, and we have good visibility on the costs associated with this reduction.

Q: What's the risk of going over budget on the remaining $25 million for the EAF project?

A: (Michael Garcia, CEO) We aim to place the remaining contracts within the budget. The risk lies in the time and material contracts, which represent less than 10% of the total budget. We're managing this closely and intend to finish within the CAD875 million budget.

Q: Can you update us on the plate ramp-up and how much of your plate volume goes into the US market?

A: (Michael Garcia, CEO) We expect 90,000 tons in the second quarter. The main challenge is the soft market. About 30% of our plate volume goes into the US market.

Q: How should we think about near-term shipments given the current pricing environment?

A: (Michael Garcia, CEO) Shipments will be directionally higher. We don't see any near-term catalysts for increased pricing, but we are focused on completing the EAF project and have the liquidity to do so.

Q: Will you use available liquidity for the NCIB, or will it be tied more to free cash flow generation?

A: (Michael Garcia, CEO) The NCIB gives us the flexibility to return capital to shareholders and buy shares when it's a good time, while being mindful of our liquidity position and the need to complete the EAF project.

Q: How do you determine the value of the stock when considering the NCIB?

A: (Michael Garcia, CEO) We are building the company to be a 3 million ton steel producer. Our valuation is low now but will increase as we complete the EAF project. Our focus is on completing the project and ensuring we have enough funds to do so.

Q: Can you help us think about the tax benefits from turning on the EAF?

A: (Rajat Marwah, CFO) With the commissioning and capitalization of the EAF, we will have accelerated depreciation in Canada, leading to lower cash taxes over the next two to three years.

Q: Is there an update on the status of the power line approval from the Public Utility Commission?

A: (Michael Garcia, CEO) We expect final approval from the Ontario Energy Board by the end of August or early September. The construction is expected to be completed in 2027, allowing us to produce 3 million tons of EAF steel.

Q: Could the Lake Superior Power plant become a monetization opportunity in the future?

A: (Michael Garcia, CEO) It depends on the overall state of the Ontario grid. The power plant could add grid stability and have value from a peaker perspective, ensuring available power when needed.

