Ouster Inc (OUST) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Gross Margins and Strong Financial Position

Ouster Inc (OUST) reports significant revenue growth, improved gross margins, and a strengthened balance sheet in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $27 million, a 39% increase year-over-year and 4% increase quarter-over-quarter.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 34%, a new operating record.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 40%, a record level.
  • Inventory Reduction: Over 30% reduction since Q1 2023.
  • Annualized Inventory Turns: Improved to over 3.5 times from under 2.5.
  • Operating Expenses: $34 million, a 72% decrease year-over-year.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $186 million as of June 30.
  • Revolving Credit Line: Fully repaid with $44 million of cash.
  • Guidance for Q3 2024: Expected revenue between $27 million and $29 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Ouster Inc (OUST, Financial) achieved a GAAP gross margin of 34%, setting a new operating record.
  • The company reported revenues of $27 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of meeting or exceeding guidance.
  • Ouster Inc (OUST) reduced inventory levels by over 30% and improved annualized inventory turns to over 3.5 times.
  • The company repaid all outstanding balance on its revolving credit line with cash on hand, strengthening its financial position.
  • Ouster Inc (OUST) saw significant growth in its robotics vertical, securing and expanding relationships with key customers like Serve Robotics.

Negative Points

  • Some customer schedules have been pushed to the right, potentially softening near-term growth.
  • GAAP operating expenses increased sequentially by 3%, driven by higher stock-based compensation and increased litigation expenses.
  • The company expects operating expenses to fluctuate on a quarterly basis due to the timing of R&D project spending and litigation activities.
  • Despite strong performance, there is a slight normalization expected in gross margins, which may remain relatively flat sequentially.
  • The company faces challenges in integrating complex technology, which can delay customer deployments and impact revenue timing.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Moving up to 40% gross margin is quite an accomplishment. Can you explain the factors contributing to this improvement?
A: Angus Pacala, CEO: Over the past 18 months, we took significant actions such as moving more product to our contract manufacturer, reducing costs, and shutting down facilities. These actions, along with revenue growth and product mix shift, have significantly increased our gross margins. We are now close to our long-term target of 35% to 40%.

Q: Can you elaborate on your software strategy and its impact on gross margins?
A: Angus Pacala, CEO: Our software strategy, particularly through our solutions business, is paying off. We had a record quarter for software-attached sales, which involves customers buying a combination of hardware and software from Ouster. This strategy is driving significant revenue and expanding gross margins, especially in the smart infrastructure vertical.

Q: Do you have agreements with customers that are non-cancellable, and what end markets are seeing pushouts?
A: Angus Pacala, CEO: Yes, we have non-cancellable contracts with customers. The pushouts are broad-based across our industries and are generally due to technical development delays. However, we see growth across all our verticals and are committed to our long-term growth model.

Q: Can you provide more details on the potential for software-attached sales in the smart infrastructure vertical?
A: Angus Pacala, CEO: We had a strong quarter in smart infrastructure, with about a third of our revenue coming from this vertical. We see potential for the majority of our sales in this vertical to be software-attached, driven by our products like Blue City and Gemini, which address major markets such as traffic management and security.

Q: With 40% non-GAAP gross margin this quarter, do you see potential upside to your long-term margin range?
A: Mark Weinswig, CFO: We are very happy with our performance this quarter. While we have a long-term framework of 35% to 40%, we may update this in the future as we see more business move to higher-margin verticals. We are also considering investing some of that margin back into volume with certain customers.

Q: Can you explain the decision to pay down the revolver in Q3?
A: Mark Weinswig, CFO: We focused on improving our balance sheet and working capital management. With a strong ending cash amount of $186 million as of June 30, we decided to pay down the $45 million debt to further strengthen our financial position.

Q: What impact do you expect from the L4 chip on your product offerings?
A: Angus Pacala, CEO: The L4 chip will continue to deliver exponential improvements in our products, similar to the REV7. It will not only produce higher-end products but also reduce costs by absorbing more system complexity onto the silicon chips. This will benefit customers with improved performance, features, and affordability.

Q: Are the delays you're seeing related to macroeconomic factors or technical development?
A: Angus Pacala, CEO: While there may be some macroeconomic impact, the delays are primarily due to technical development challenges. This presents an opportunity for Ouster to build more comprehensive solutions that address these challenges, thereby speeding up time to market for our customers.

Q: Can you provide more color on the growth outlook for Ouster?
A: Angus Pacala, CEO: We see nothing but growth in our future. We are guiding up for the next quarter and are committed to our long-term model of 30% to 50% annual growth. Our diversified business and strong book of business give us confidence in our growth trajectory.

Q: How do you plan to leverage your strong balance sheet for future growth?
A: Mark Weinswig, CFO: Our strong balance sheet allows us to move aggressively in strategic directions if it makes sense for the long-term profitability of the business. We are focused on maintaining a resilient financial position while exploring opportunities for growth and investment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.