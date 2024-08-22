What's Driving Tesla Inc's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago

Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), a leader in the electric vehicle industry, has seen a notable increase in its stock price, with a 5.02% gain over the past week and a 13.42% surge over the last three months. Currently, Tesla's market capitalization stands at $675.86 billion, with a stock price of $211.56. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Tesla is $255.79, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a shift from three months ago when the GF Value was higher at $298.54, indicating a possible value trap at that time.

Overview of Tesla Inc

Tesla Inc, operating in the Vehicles & Parts industry, is not just an automaker but a pioneer in battery electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology. The company boasts a diverse range of products including luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. In 2023, Tesla achieved global deliveries of over 1.8 million vehicles. Additionally, Tesla is involved in the energy sector, offering battery storage solutions and solar energy products. A key asset in Tesla's infrastructure is its extensive fast-charging network.

1824086501621919744.png

Assessing Tesla's Profitability

Tesla's Profitability Rank is currently at 5/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 7.58%, which is better than 65.55% of 1,309 companies in the same sector. Tesla also shows strong returns with an ROE of 20.78% and an ROA of 12.07%, outperforming 88.2% and 91.49% of its peers, respectively. The ROIC of 18.67% further highlights Tesla's efficient capital utilization. However, Tesla has been profitable for only four out of the past ten years, which is lower than many of its peers.

1824086621100863488.png

Exploring Tesla's Growth Metrics

Tesla's Growth Rank is impressive at 10/10. The company has demonstrated robust growth with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 42.00% and a 5-Year Rate of 30.30%, ranking better than 93.63% and 95.62% of companies, respectively. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 144.90% is particularly notable, surpassing 95.8% of its industry peers. Looking ahead, Tesla's Total Revenue Growth Rate is estimated at 12.22% for the next 3 to 5 years.

1824086717347557376.png

Significant Shareholders and Competitive Landscape

Among Tesla's top shareholders, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holds 15,516,436 shares, representing 0.49% of the company, followed by Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 14,293,286 shares, and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) holding 8,823,200 shares. In the competitive arena, Tesla's market cap significantly surpasses that of Stellantis NV (STLA, Financial) at $46.19 billion, Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) at $41.4 billion, and General Motors Co (GM, Financial) at $50.44 billion, underscoring Tesla's dominant market position.

Conclusion

In summary, Tesla Inc's recent stock performance reflects its strong market position and growth potential. Despite some concerns over profitability consistency, Tesla's impressive growth metrics and strategic investments in technology and infrastructure position it well for future success. The company's current valuation suggests it is modestly undervalued, presenting a potentially attractive opportunity for investors. With its innovative approach and expanding product line, Tesla continues to set benchmarks in the electric vehicle industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.