Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO, Financial) has recently demonstrated a notable performance in the stock market with a significant 20.77% increase over the past week and a 6.82% rise over the last three months. Currently, the company is valued at a market cap of $1.88 billion with a stock price of $23.96. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $34.5, despite being considered a possible value trap three months ago.

Overview of Victoria's Secret & Co

Victoria's Secret & Co, a prominent name in the retail - cyclical industry, specializes in the design and sale of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products. The company operates globally, offering its products through both physical stores and robust online platforms, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for its customers worldwide. This strategic approach allows Victoria's Secret to maintain a strong presence in its sector.

Assessing Profitability

Victoria's Secret holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10, which reflects its mid-range performance relative to peers. The company's Operating Margin stands at 3.98%, which is better than 52.02% of its peers. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is impressive at 32.73%, surpassing 90.47% of competitors, while the Return on Assets (ROA) at 2.32% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 4.89% are also commendable. These figures indicate a strong ability to generate profits from its equity and assets, despite only four years of profitability in the past decade.

Growth Metrics

The company's growth narrative presents a mixed picture. With a Growth Rank of 2/10, it suggests some challenges in the growth dimension. However, the 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share at 9.80% is better than 58.65% of its peers. In contrast, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a decline of -1.80%. Notably, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is robust at 66.70%, outperforming 89.55% of peers, indicating significant improvements in earnings per share over the period.

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Notable investors have shown confidence in Victoria's Secret, with PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) holding 1,787,373 shares, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) owning 443,706 shares, and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holding 256,557 shares. This investor interest underscores a level of confidence in the company's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Victoria's Secret competes with other retailers like Guess? Inc (GES, Financial) with a market cap of $1.2 billion, Buckle Inc (BKE, Financial) valued at $2.19 billion, and Chico's FAS Inc (CHS, Financial) at $937.041 million. This competitive environment demands continuous innovation and effective market strategies to maintain and enhance market share.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Victoria's Secret & Co's recent stock performance and financial health suggest a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors, especially given its current undervaluation according to GF Value. The company's strong ROE and recent EPS growth are particularly promising, although its mixed growth rank and historical profitability suggest areas for caution. Considering the competitive landscape and holder confidence, Victoria's Secret appears well-positioned to maintain its market presence and possibly enhance shareholder value in the foreseeable future.

