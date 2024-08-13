On August 13, 2024, Eric Schoch, EVP & President, Retail at NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial), purchased 21,692 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 101,671 shares of NCR Voyix Corp.

NCR Voyix Corp is engaged in the technology sector, providing software and services for customer transactions. The company's offerings include point-of-sale (POS) terminals, automated teller machines (ATMs), and related software.

The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $12.19, valuing the purchase at approximately $264,509.08. This acquisition brings the insider's total holdings to a significant value, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, Eric Schoch has been actively increasing his stake in the company, with a total of 21,692 shares purchased and no shares sold. This trend is consistent with the broader insider activity at NCR Voyix Corp, which has seen 5 insider buys and no sells over the same period.

Currently, NCR Voyix Corp has a market cap of $1.88 billion. Despite the stock being significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.42, the insider's purchase could signal a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

The GF Value, a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock, is set at $8.58 for NCR Voyix Corp, based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider purchase might interest investors as an indicator of potential future developments or stability within NCR Voyix Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.