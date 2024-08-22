Daniel Weber, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial), sold 13,000 shares of the company on August 14, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 107,488 shares of TTM Technologies Inc.

TTM Technologies Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and radio-frequency (RF) components and assemblies. The company serves a diverse set of markets including aerospace, defense, automotive, networking/communications, and medical.

Over the past year, Daniel Weber has sold a total of 13,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of TTM Technologies Inc were trading at $18.5. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 118.16, significantly above both the industry median of 21.48 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for TTM Technologies Inc is $14.92 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation.

