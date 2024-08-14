On August 14, 2024, Tania Wingfield, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer of BorgWarner Inc (BWA, Financial), sold 7,934 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $32 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 38,082.25 shares of BorgWarner Inc.

BorgWarner Inc is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company's products help enhance vehicle performance, propulsion efficiency, stability, and air quality. The sale by the insider occurs as the stock trades below its GF Value, suggesting it might be undervalued.

Over the past year, Tania Wingfield has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within BorgWarner Inc, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, BorgWarner Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, which is lower than the industry median of 14.93. The company's market cap stands at $7.443 billion. With a current stock price of $32 and a GF Value of $41.11, the price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might attract investor attention as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and future prospects in light of recent insider activities.

