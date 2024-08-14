On August 14, 2024, President Christopher Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 67,214.521 shares of the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) is a global fintech leader that provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. The company's integrated systems and services include investor communication solutions, securities processing, and data and analytics solutions.

Over the past year, Christopher Perry has sold a total of 97,512 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc shows a pattern of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc were trading at $207.37 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $24.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.67, which is above both the industry median of 25.285 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $192.87, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other personal financial planning. Investors often monitor insider sales and buys as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

