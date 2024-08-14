On August 14, 2024, Director Anthony Meeker sold 4,584 shares of Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 62,884 shares of the company.

Barrett Business Services Inc, commonly known as BBSI, is a provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to help its clients. This strategic approach helps organizations to focus on their core operations, manage risk, and improve their efficiency.

Over the past year, Anthony Meeker has sold a total of 5,943 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been more insider sales than buys in the company. Specifically, there have been four insider sales and only one insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Barrett Business Services Inc were trading at $35.03 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $919.525 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.28, which is above both the industry median of 17.12 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36, based on a GF Value of $25.80. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the insider's recent activity and the company's financial standing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.