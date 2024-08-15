Insider Sale: Director Scott Prince Sells 40,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)

On August 15, 2024, Director Scott Prince executed a significant transaction in the stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI, Financial), selling 40,000 shares at a price of $10.07 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $402,800. Following this sale, the insider now owns 41,154 shares of the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI, Financial) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Over the past year, Scott Prince has sold a total of 44,935 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc were trading at $10.07 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 158.91, significantly above both the industry median of 16.85 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $10.07 compared to the GF Value of $13.03 suggests that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

