On August 13, 2024, Luis Aguilar, a Director at Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial), executed a sale of 4,871 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 56,513 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc specializes in providing financial communications, data services, and compliance solutions globally. The company assists its clients in effectively managing and communicating financial data and corporate information with their stakeholders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,918 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company also reflects a similar pattern, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc were priced at $62.75 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.896 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.71, which is below the industry median of 25.285.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $44.07, indicating that with a current price of $62.75, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider transaction provides an update on the activities of significant shareholders while offering a glimpse into the current valuation state of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc according to market and intrinsic value metrics.

