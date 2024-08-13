On August 13, 2024, Marc Mcmorris, Director at Fair Isaac Corp (FICO, Financial), sold 1,478 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $1,749.33 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 242 shares of Fair Isaac Corp.

Fair Isaac Corp, commonly known for its FICO scores, is a data analytics company focused on credit scoring services. It helps businesses make better decisions by predicting consumer behavior in the financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, and healthcare industries.

Over the past year, Marc Mcmorris has sold a total of 5,639 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Fair Isaac Corp were trading at $1,749.33 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $42.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 91.16, significantly higher than the industry median of 25.285 and above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Fair Isaac Corp is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.07. The GF Value of $844.83 suggests a substantial premium compared to the current trading price.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, could provide insights into the stock's future movements.

