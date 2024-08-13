On August 13, 2024, James Smith, Director at Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 574,218 shares of Gartner Inc.

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 130,968 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Gartner Inc, where there have been 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Gartner Inc were priced at $480.08 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $37.31 billion. Gartner Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 46.11, which is above both the industry median of 25.285 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's current price also reflects a GF Value of $412.10, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Gartner Inc.

