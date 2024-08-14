On August 14, 2024, John Regan, EVP, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer of Fluor Corp (FLR, Financial), executed a sale of 13,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on August 15, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 55,965 shares of Fluor Corp.

Fluor Corp, a global engineering and construction firm, provides services through various segments, including Oil & Gas, Industrial & Infrastructure, Government, and Power. The company caters to a broad range of industries, offering project management and related services.

Shares of Fluor Corp were priced at $48.31 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at approximately $8.43 billion. Fluor Corp's price-earnings ratio is 21.58, which is above the industry median of 14.98.

The GF Value of Fluor Corp is $30.90, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.56. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Over the past year, John Regan has sold a total of 13,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Fluor Corp shows no insider buys and one insider sell over the past year.

This insider activity occurs amidst a valuation context where the stock's price metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are considered alongside historical trading multiples and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

