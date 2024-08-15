On August 15, 2024, Philip Fracassa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Timken Co (TKR, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company at a price of $81.98 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 95,541 shares of The Timken Co.

The Timken Co, headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, is a global leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products and services. The company's offerings help improve the reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world.

Over the past year, Philip Fracassa has sold a total of 30,000 shares of The Timken Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of The Timken Co were trading at $81.98 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.814 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 16.99, which is below the industry median of 21.71, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $80.66, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This suggests that The Timken Co is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider activity and valuation analysis provides a snapshot of the financial movements within The Timken Co, reflecting the ongoing adjustments in insider holdings and the company's market valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.