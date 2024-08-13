On August 13, 2024, Jon Springer, Director at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE, Financial), executed a sale of 22,096 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 509,072 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is a comprehensive insurance holding company, primarily interested in homeowners insurance and offering a range of insurance products. The company operates through its various subsidiaries, ensuring a broad market reach and a diverse service offering.

The shares were sold at a price of $19.37, valuing the transaction at approximately $427,355.92. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, there has been a notable trend in insider transactions at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The company has witnessed 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells. Jon Springer's recent sale aligns with this trend of more frequent insider selling activities.

The current market cap of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc stands at $579.356 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 7.19, which is below both the industry median of 11.32 and the company’s historical median.

Regarding valuation, the stock's price of $19.37 compared to the GF Value of $18.58 suggests that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Jon Springer provides an insight into the insider's current view and holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, reflecting broader market and company-specific dynamics.

