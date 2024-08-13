On August 13, 2024, Stephanie Moore, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Vistra Corp (VST, Financial), executed a sale of 34,714 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 127,174 shares of Vistra Corp.

Vistra Corp operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company in the United States. The company engages in electricity market activities including power generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, and retail sales of electricity to end users.

Over the past year, Stephanie Moore has sold a total of 132,734 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at Vistra Corp, where insider transactions have included 1 buy and 4 sells.

Shares of Vistra Corp were trading at $80.37 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $27.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 59.89, significantly above both the industry median of 16.83 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $36.86, indicating that with a current price of $80.37, Vistra Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.18.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.