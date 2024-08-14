On August 14, 2024, Jonathan Klein, a Director at Squarespace Inc (SQSP, Financial), executed a sale of 200,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 168,072 shares of Squarespace Inc.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $44.27 each. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, where Jonathan Klein has sold a total of 350,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The insider transaction history for Squarespace Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 55 insider sales and no insider buys.

The current market cap of Squarespace Inc is approximately $6.22 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.4, indicating that it is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate of $31.55.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.